International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) Athletes' Committee chair Yasser Hefny claims the introduction of obstacle racing can be the "missing piece" in the sport's quest to secure its future in the Olympic Games.

The Egyptian watched on from the sidelines here as pentathletes competed in the UIPM’s fourth and final new fifth discipline test event.

Obstacle racing looks set to replace the equestrian element which was ditched in the wake of the horse-abuse scandal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

During his career, Hefny said he developed a strong passion for horses as he clinched world titles in 2005 and 2007 and represented Egypt at London 2012.

But with modern pentathlon left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028, Hefny insisted the message from International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials was to "change or be changed".

"I think we can agree that pentathlon is the sport of the complete athlete and is historical but looking at the trends now and the sports that are being included in the Olympic Games it’s more about the youth and the commercial value," Hefny told insidethegames.

"We are talking about breaking and skateboarding in Paris [2024].

"Go back to the 1980s and 1990s and tell someone then that skateboarding will be in the Olympics - you will see the comments.

"But looking at the numbers for this they are amazing.

"I think it’s important to have this mix between the tradition and the trends."

Polish city Zielona Góra staged the fourth and final test event for obstacle racing ©UIPM

Modern pentathlon, created by modern Olympics founder Pierre de Coubertin, has featured at the Games since making its debut in 1912, but faces missing out on Los Angeles 2028 if the UIPM does not win over the IOC.

Reducing the cost and complexity of events, improving the areas of safety, accessibility and universality and appealing to a younger audience were among the recommendations made by IOC President Thomas Bach.

Hefny believes obstacle racing ticks all the boxes and can help to grow the sport in his home continent.

"I think this has potential in Africa," said Hefny.

"Even if we do fencing, we will never be able to take further steps in pentathlon with riding.

"I think this barrier has been removed.

"When you add obstacles, it is very accessible.

"It's very easy as you can even build an obstacle course with wood.

"It won't cost anything.

"When the sport is more accessible, you make it easier for countries to organise competitions.

"I think this is the missing piece.

"If you look at my Instagram, you will see riding pictures as I love sharing this with everyone but we have to move forward to be able to survive.

"The message was very clear from the IOC.

Yasser Hefny, who competed at London 2012, claims the equestrian discipline has been a "barrier" for African nations looking to participate in modern pentathlon ©Getty Images

"We had a meeting with [IOC sports director] Kit McConnell at the end of 2021 after the decision was made [to not include modern pentathlon on the initial list for Los Angeles 2028].

"He was very clear that if we compare riding to any new discipline it will not be favourable.

"That’s a message that we need to change."

According to a survey by campaign group Pentathlon United in July, 92 per cent of pentathletes questioned wanted to keep riding.

But Hefny, who is one of four athlete representatives on the UIPM Fifth Discipline Working Group, said he had been encouraged by the number of positive comments from those participating in the four test events for obstacle racing.

"I totally understand that there are some countries that are very professional at riding, have great conditions and are fighting to keep riding," added Hefny.

"In the end we are a family.

"I am always working with everyone, and I can’t say that this is the majority.

"The majority is always silent because they are focused on training and on tasks in the off-season and preparation phases.

"If they are not speaking, they don’t have a problem with the change.

"We need to secure the future for the younger generation to enjoy.

"I have been to the Olympics, it’s heaven for athletes so I will feel very bad for our future generations if they don’t have this experience.

"They need to at least have the chance to fight.

"Even fighting for Olympic qualification is a big honour to have."