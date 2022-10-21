Olympic champion Katie Weatherston has criticised Hockey Canada, saying it would only provide CAD4,000 (£2,600/$2,900/€2,900) to cover medical expenses for a brain injury she sustained while playing for the national team.

The allegation comes in light of the governing body admitting it paid out millions in out-of-court settlements for sexual abuse cases.

"It was a slap in the face back then, when I was told they only have CAD4,000 to give me," Weatherston said, as reported by CBC.

"And now it's absolutely shocking what's come out and that they had no money for me, but they have money for this.

"It's not fair.

"I don't want to see it happen to other young female athletes."

Hockey Canada has faced heavy criticism for its treatment of allegations of sexual assault since it became known earlier this year that it had settled a case for CAD3.55 million (£2.3 million/$2.5 million/€2.6 million) with a woman who claims she was abused by members of Canada's junior national team in 2018.

It was then revealed that the organisation has paid CAD8.9 million (£5.8 million/$6.4 million/€6.6 million) across 21 settlements over claims of sexual assault since 1989.

Some of the money came out of Hockey Canada's National Equity Fund, which is generated by membership fees and investments.

Katie Weatherston won Olympic gold with Canada at Turin 2006 but has slammed the country's ice hockey governing body for its approach to players' medical bills ©Getty Images

Weatherston disputed why the National Equity Fund was not being used to pay for her treatment.

Hockey Canada has said that it has a health benefit trust that covers uninsured medical and dental expenses up to a maximum of CAD5,000 (£3,200/$3,600/€2,600) but the 39-year-old says it is not enough.

"The medical care I need is about CAD30,000 (£22,300/$21,800/€22,300) to CAD40,000 (£26,000/$29,100/€29,700) a year," Weatherston said, per CBC.

"I can't afford to pay that much toward my medical bills, so I'm not getting the care I need."

Hockey Canada's entire Board of Directors has stepped down, as well as President and chief executive Scott Smith, because of the backlash over its handling of cases of sexual misconduct.

The national governing has had its access to public funds frozen and has seen dozens sponsors end commercial deals because of the scandal.

Weatherston was part of Canada's gold medal-winning women's ice hockey team at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games.

She also has gold and silver medals from the 2007 and 2008 World Championships, respectively.