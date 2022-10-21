Federation of Victorian Traditional Owner Corporation's chief executive Paul Paton has described the state's hosting of the 2026 Commonwealth Games as the perfect opportunity to put indigenous tourism and language into the limelight.

Paton has called on the event's organisers to use it to provide jobs for First Nations people and put them at the forefront of Victoria's cultural tourism industry.

He hopes the Games' focus on regional Victoria was an opportunity to bring a unique cultural brand to the global event.

"There are many cultural tourism offerings or potential tourism offerings, across the state that can demonstrate the diversity of Aboriginal culture in Victoria," Paton said, as reported by the National Indigenous Times.

"We have the need to create cultural capacity (and) support the development of creative practices.

"Talking about things that visitors will seek to enjoy and purchase and things like that could be consumed, whether that be cultural items or maybe foods and things like that.

"There are all kinds of effects that the games can leave as a legacy."

Melbourne Cricket Ground is set to stage the Victoria 2026 Opening Ceremony, which could feature prominent themes from indigenous culture ©Getty Images

Paton highlighted a need to bring more indigenous tour guides into the industry prior to the Games while a revival of First Nations languages has also been flagged.

It could be done by referring to the different host cities and other sites by their indigenous names instead of the English alternatives.

"There are opportunities for all of those important elements of nation building to be partially addressed during the preparation for the Games," added Paton.

Four regional hubs are also set to be established in Geelong, Bendigo Ballarat, and Gippsland, each with their own Athletes' Village and sporting programme.

It is claimed the Games will contribute more than AUD3 billion (£1.7 billion/$1.9 billion/€1.9 billion) to Victoria's economy, creating the equivalent of more than 600 full-time jobs before the Games, 3,900 jobs during the Games and a further 3,000 jobs beyond the Closing Ceremony.