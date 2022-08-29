Representatives from councils, businesses and the tourism and creative sectors in Victoria have attended a forum for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games hosted by the State Government.

This was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with 150 partners from the four regional hubs of Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland; which also came from areas such as higher education and sport.

The Victoria Government are also to invest AUD $2.7 million (£1.59 million/$1.85 million/€1.86 million) to support the Traditional Owner Corporations over the next four years.

Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation, Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation; aboriginal groups, will be at the centre of "self-determination" in the planning of the Games, to give these indigenous groups a fair voice at the table.

"Regional Victoria will be hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games and it will be a team effort as we work alongside Council and communities to deliver this global event," said Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan.

"First Peoples were at the heart of the Birmingham 2022 Closing Ceremony and we'll continue to work with Victoria's First People's to embed aboriginal culture, heritage and stories in Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games."

Victoria 2026 chief executive Jeroen Weimar spoke on a panel discussion at the forum ©Getty Images

Victoria 2026 chief executive Jeroen Weimar was on a panel discussion with Commonwealth Games Australia President Ben Houston, Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Rodney Carter and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist in Para cycling, Jess Gallagher.

Each hub is to have its own Athletes' Village for the Games across the state.

The Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from March 17 to 29.