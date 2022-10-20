Thomas Bach has insisted that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) are "not competing against each other", after the close relationship between the two organisations was questioned here.

Fijian official Robin Mitchell, who serves on the IOC Executive Board, was elected as new President on the second day of the ANOC General Assembly after four years in the role on an Acting basis.

Saint Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) President Alfred Emmanuel urged Mitchell to "outline your ideas as to how you would like to see the organisation going forward", and reiterated his criticism from the Panam Sports General Assembly of high-ranking officials at ANOC also being permitted to hold positions of power on the IOC at today's General Assembly.

"In a democracy, we have to respect the will of the majority but I really cannot see what decision a member of the IOC would take differently sitting at the IOC when they are sitting on the ANOC Executive Council," said Emmanuel.

"If you were to go back to the basis for the creation of this organisation, I would want to call on you sir to try to bring back the organisation on the founding principles.

"I think it would be tough of me sir to call on IOC members to refrain from wanting to run for office as an ANOC Executive member.

"It would be tough of me to call for that, but I would like to coax IOC members, in the spirit of unity of the Movement, to serve on the IOC with pride and dignity and to provide space for other up and coming budding leaders of the Olympic Movement to at least get the experience serving on organisations like ANOC."

St Lucia Olympic Committee President Alfred Emmanuel urged IOC members to allow young Olympic Movement officials the "experience [of] serving on organisations like ANOC" ©ANOC/YouTube

Mitchell responded to Emmanuel by insisting "we wear two hats, quite separate and distinct, and we do exercise that right in the appropriate organisations that we represent".

He revealed that he missed a flight to the Panam Sports General Assembly in Santiago earlier this year, where passionate discussions where held on the role of ANOC, because of visa issues when transiting, and added that he would inform the membership of his aims for the next four years.

IOC President Bach then intervened, declaring himself "confused" at Emmanuel's remarks.

"ANOC and the IOC are not competing international organisations," he said.

"The NOCs are the National Olympic Committees recognised by the IOC, and there is no competition between the two organisations.

"The two organisations are complementary to do the best for the athletes of the world.

"Secondly even if I would accept your misunderstanding, it would lead to the simple fact that then the IOC could not accept any NOC President as IOC member, and I really do not think that this is what you would want to achieve because then you would have 30 or 40 IOC members less.

"NOC Presidents are ensuring the close cooperation and complementary action between ANOC and the IOC, and in the interests of the athletes, you should be happy that we are complementary and working together, and that we are not competing against each other and do not create artificially any conflicts of interest which you are implying with your point of view."

The second day of the ANOC General Assembly in Seoul concluded with discussions on the organisation's role in the Olympic Movement ©ANOC

At the conclusion of the ANOC General Assembly, Liberia National Olympic Committee President Philipbert Browne claimed that poor countries are being "left behind", and that the General Assembly is "not working for the vast majority of the Olympic Movement".

Others including Paraguayan Olympic Committee and IOC member Camilo Pérez López Moreira defended the format of the gathering, and argued that the onus should be on NOCs to advance sport in their countries.

"I do believe that we have to take on our roles, to play our part in expanding our Olympic Committees, and this is why we are here at ANOC, to share ideas, to help each other out, to move forward together while evening out inequalities," Pérez López Moreira said.

The ANOC General Assembly in Seoul is due to conclude tomorrow with Special Theme Sessions being held for the first time.

ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg has said "we are always looking at how we can bring greater value to the NOCs and how we can create opportunities for them to learn from one another".