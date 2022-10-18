Exclusive: Peterkin joins in criticism of ANOC and calls for World Beach Games to be scrapped

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) is facing further criticism on the eve of the General Assembly here, with former Executive Council member Richard Peterkin claiming the global body has been "hijacked by the personal ambitions and empire building of individuals".

Peterkin, an ex-member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and current treasurer of Panam Sports, has also called for the ANOC World Beach Games to be scrapped, rubbishing the event as a "waste of time and money".

His comments on social media come just a day before the start of the General Assembly in the South Korean capital Seoul, where he has urged the ANOC leadership to take a "strategic course correction" after claiming the organisation has "drifted from its philosophical and fundamental moorings".

Peterkin is the latest sporting official to slam the running of ANOC following criticism from Panam Sports President and IOC member Neven Ilic and Alfred Emmanuel, head of the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee.

Presidents Neven and Alfred are spot on. ANOC has drifted from its philosophical and fundamental moorings, and needs to make a strategic course correction. The Beach Games is a waste of time and money and should be abandoned. https://t.co/pBzrUixP1L — Richard Peterkin (@rncpeterkin) October 17, 2022

Ilic has questioned the role of the organisation and the reason for the staging of the World Beach Games, while Emmanuel has criticised high-ranking ANOC officials for holding positions of power within the IOC, saying there were cases of "management and shop stewards sleeping in the same bed".

"Presidents Neven and Alfred are spot on," Saint Lucian official Peterkin wrote in the first of a series of posts on Twitter.

"ANOC has drifted from its philosophical and fundamental moorings, and needs to make a strategic course correction.

"The Beach Games is a waste of time and money and should be abandoned.

"Let’s get back to our main purpose, and concentrate on issues that are important to the NOCs [National Olympic Committees].

"We should use the current General Assembly to make these changes so that management and shop stewards are no longer sleeping in the same bed.

"We all know what caused this problem.

"We allowed ourselves to be hijacked by the personal ambitions and empire building of individuals and now need to get back to the collective responsibility and consensus of the NOCs of all continental associations."

Peterkin, a former ANOC Executive Council member, has described the World Beach Games as a "waste of time and money" ©Getty Images

Peterkin’s comments seek to mount further pressure on ANOC which is set to hold its General Assembly tomorrow and Thursday (October 20).

Robin Mitchell is poised to be elected unopposed as President of ANOC after being confirmed as the only candidate for the top job.

The Fijian official, an IOC Executive Board member, has led ANOC on an interim basis since 2018 when Kuwait’s Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah temporarily stood aside after being charged with forgery in Switzerland.

A total of 204 NOCs are expected to be represented at the hybrid General Assembly, with more than 190 due to be present at the COEX Convention Centre in Seoul and the rest participating remotely.

The second edition of the ANOC World Beach Games is due to be staged from August 5 to 12 next year in Bali in Indonesia.

insidethegames has contacted ANOC for comment.