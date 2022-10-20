Robin Mitchell has been elected unopposed as President of the Association of National Olympic Committees following a vote at the organisation’s General Assembly here.

The Fijian official takes on the permanent role after holding the position on an interim basis for the past four years.

He succeeds Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, who temporarily stood aside in 2018 after being charged with forgery in Switzerland.

A total of 182 votes were cast in the secret ballow, with 177 in favour, five against and two abstained.

"Thank you all for your support and now we have to think about what to do next," said Mitchell following applause from the General Assembly.

"I am looking forward to working with you for the next four years and I am sure we will have fun doing that."

A total of 177 of the 182 votes cast were in favour of Mitchell's election as ANOC President ©ANOC

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani also stood unchallenged as the senior vice-president of ANOC and was duly elected.

The Qatar Olympic Committee President, who was recently appointed to the IOC's Olympism 365 Commission, is set to serve as vice-president for the next four years.

Of the 192 National Olympic Committees eligible to take part - one more than the Presidential election - 177 took part in the vote, with 166 in favour, 11 against and nine abstaining.

After receiving a standing ovation, Sheikh Joaan said: "I greatly appreciated your support and trust you have shown me today, and I thank the OCA [Olympic Council of Asia[ for the nomination.

"I will work tirelessly to continue to represent the interests of the NOC family, and I am excited for what is to come.

"As we say in the Olympic Movement, we are stronger together and there is so much we can learn from each other.

"I know ANOC has a key role to play in facilitating the sharing of knowledge among NOCs.

"I look forward to working closely with President Mitchell, the ANOC Council, and the ANOC team over the next four years."

More follows.