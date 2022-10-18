The French General Directorate of the National Police and the National Sports Agency have signed an agreement that will see authorities able to recruit athletes prior to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The deal provides for the recruitment of sportspeople under a two-year contract which would see them labelled as an "operational reservist".

Commissioner general of the programme Rachel Costard says that "this is the right time to get involved [with athletes] and to make it known" as France is preparing to stage the 2023 Rugby World Cup in addition to the Games.

Training opportunities in the national police would also be available.

The Ministry of the Interior says it want to be part of a "proactive policy of support for high-level sport" and to "strengthen the police-population link."

Initially, there will be between 20 and 30 positions with the recruited athletes committed to working 25 days per year with a monthly salary of €1,680 (£1,450/$1,650).

"It's important to be one with the society you belong to," said Costard, as reported by L'Équipe.

The agreement is hoped to strengthen the police's relationship with athletes, including Damien Joly who is already enrolled in the programme ©Getty Images

"It's a way to stop having a stereotypical pattern of the police with the baton and the helmet.

"The idea is also to restore a balance.

"This convention also has internal objectives.

"Sport must be at the heart of our business, it has been a little marginalised in training.

"Police officers must be given the means to be in shape on a daily basis, in their bodies and in their heads.

"And today, when we have so much violence and situations to face on the public road, we must also allow them to be the best able to deal with it."

It is said that around 20 high-level athletes are already involved, including 2019 European Championships silver medallist boxer Maïva Hamadouche and swimmer Damien Joly.