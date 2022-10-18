IFSC claims Rekabi "is returning to Iran" after competing in Seoul event without hijab

There are growing concerns over the safety of Iranian climbing athlete Elnaz Rekabi, whose family and friends lost contact with her after she participated in the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Asian Championships in Seoul without a hijab.

However, IFSC have claimed that "she is returning to Iran" and will "continue to monitor situation".

Rekabi was hailed by protestors back home for supporting them following the death of Masha Amini.

Amini was arrested last month in Iran for not wearing a hijab as required by law.

She died in custody after falling into a coma with reports claiming police had brutally beaten her, leading to cerebral haemorrhage and stroke.

Her death has led to widespread protests across Iran, which has once again highlighted the country's institutionalised violence against women to the fore.

"The International Federation of Sport Climbing is fully aware of the news regarding Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi," the IFSC said in a statement.

"There is a lot of information in the public sphere regarding Ms Rekabi and as an organisation we have been trying to establish the facts.

"We have also been in contact with Ms Rekabi and the Iranian Climbing Federation.

The 2020 Women's World Chess Championship chief arbiter Shohreh Bayat also received death threats after photographs of her not wearing a hijab circulated ©Getty Images

"Our understanding is that she is returning to Iran, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops on her arrival.

"It is important to stress that athletes' safety is paramount for us and we support any efforts to keep a valued member of our community safe in this situation.

"The IFSC fully support the rights of athletes, their choices, and expression of free speech."

On Tuesday, the Iranian embassy also released a statement saying said Rekabi had flown back to Tehran.

"Ms Elnaz Rekabi left Seoul for Iran on Tuesday morning, after the Asian Championships rock climbing competition ended," the statement said.

"The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea strongly denies all fake news, lies and false information about Ms Elnaz Rekabi."

However, there are fears surrounding her safety with BBC claiming that she might be taken to prison on arrival.

In 2020, Women's World Chess Championship chief arbiter Shohreh Bayat received death threats after photographs of her not wearing a hijab circulated during the tournament.

However, Bayat insisted that she had been wearing a headscarf loosely over her hair in Shanghai.

She has since refused to return to Iran and has claimed asylum in the UK, following warnings of a potential arrest upon return to Iran.