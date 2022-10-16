The Guatemalan Olympic Committee (COG) has been officially suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after a deadline to resolve legal issues with its governance passed.

The IOC Executive Board had granted the National Olympic Committee (NOC) a "very last chance" to rectify a dispute which has reached Guatemala's Constitutional Court, warning that it "must be able to operate in accordance with its statutes and the Olympic Charter".

It had urged measures to be taken which would lift the provisional suspension of the COG's statutes and regulations and ensure it can "freely conduct its elections in accordance with its own statutes and the Olympic Charter".

However, the IOC confirmed COG's suspension after yesterday's deadline passed without a solution between the NOC and relevant authorities in Guatemala.

Guatemala joins North Korea as the second NOC suspended by the IOC.

The COG's suspension means that Guatemala's athletes cannot represent the country or compete under its flag and name at international multi-sports events including the Pan American Games - due to be held in Santiago in October and November next year - and the Olympic Games.

It has also lost its right to operate as an NOC and eligibility to receive funding from the Olympic Movement.

insidethegames has sought clarification on the COG's ability to attend the forthcoming Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly here.

Gerardo Aguirre is recognised by the IOC as the winner of the COG's elections earlier this year, but the Electoral Court of Federated Sports named Jorge Alexander Rodas as the victor.

Rodas appealed to Guatemala's highest court which brought about its decision to provisionally suspend several of the COG's statutes and regulations and the election of the Executive Committee chaired by Aguirre.

The IOC urged relevant bodies in Guatemala to find a solution to allow for the measures to be lifted.

"In the interest of the athletes and the Olympic Movement in Guatemala, the IOC has urged the NOC and the relevant authorities in Guatemala to meet and find an acceptable solution in line with the IOC Executive Board decision of 8 September 2022, which would allow the IOC Executive Board to lift the suspension of the NOC as soon as possible," it said.

The COG Athletes' Commission issued a statement through Facebook in which it warned that the decision would cause "irreparable damage" to sport in Guatemala.

"Not only athletes, coaches, staff are harmed by this situation, but all Guatemalans," the statement read.

"This is not just a sport issue, it is a country issue, which brings with it irreparable damage."

It also urged Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, its Congressional deputies and members of the Constitutional Court to take "immediate" action to resolve the matter,

The issues at the COG have already led to the cancellation of this year's Central American Games, which Guatemala was due to co-host with Costa Rica from October 27 to November 13,

Guatemala has competed at every Olympic Games since Mexico City 1968, winning its only medal through Érick Barrondo's men's 20 kilometres race walk silver at London 2012.

The Indian Olympic Association's future also remains uncertain, with the IOC Executive Board granting it until its next meeting in December to resolve persistent governance issues.

This has also led to next year's IOC Session in Mumbai being pushed back from May to September or October.