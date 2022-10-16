Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) President Paulo Wanderley has marked five years at the helm of the organisation, claiming that it now offers "the best possible conditions" for athletes.

The COB pointed to its best ever performances by medals at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games and Tokyo 2020 Olympics as evidence that objectives set at the start of Wanderley's Presidency had been met.

Austerity, meritocracy, transparency, competence and excellence were named as five "pillars" that have defined the COB in the last five years.

"Five years seems like a lot, but they go by quickly," Wanderley said.

"Our main objective is always to raise the level of management and governance of the Brazil Olympic Committee and achieve more results, in addition to recognition before society.

"It is also our commitment to provide adequate support to athletes through sports Confederations.

"This role, I believe, we are playing very well, and we will continue to evolve.

"Today, we can say that the COB works to offer the best possible conditions so that athletes only have to focus on training, resting, and competing with excellence."

Brazil earned seven gold, six silver and eight bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and led the way in the standings at the South American Games in Asunción which concluded yesterday, but Wanderley is targeting further success with more major events on the horizon.

Brazil enjoyed its best performance to date at an Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"We remain committed to working with even more will and determination, with the Paris 2024 Games as our goal," he commented.

"There, we want to overcome the historic campaign we achieved in Tokyo, and on the way, we have several preparatory competitions, such as Asunción 2022 and the Pan American Games Santiago 2023."

The COB President added: "In my five years at the head of the COB, Brazilian Olympic sport has achieved excellent results, which gives us confidence in the work developed together with the Brazilian Olympic Confederations in the preparation of Brazilian athletes.

"Through better management of financial resources, review of contracts, and adjustment of human resources demands, we were able to save on the middle activity to increase the contribution to the end activity."

Wanderley was first elected as COB President in 2017 after the arrest of his predecessor Carlos Nuzman, the former President of the Rio 2016 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee.

He is former head of the Brazilian Judo Confederation, and has previously led the Pan Pan American Judo Confederation.

He was re-elected as COB President in 2020.