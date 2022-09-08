A new boxing qualification system has been set up for the Paris 2024 Olympics which the International Olympic Committee (IOC) claims is "less complex" than the one previously approved.

The IOC Executive Board has ratified the revised version of the system which will see boxers battle it out for quota spots at continental multi-sport events next year.

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games, Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games and the delayed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are set to be used as qualifiers.

Talks are also underway between IOC and Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa officials to make the Accra 2023 African Games a qualification event.

Following the continental phase, the IOC plans to stage two world qualification tournaments in 2024 where the remaining quota places will be determined before the Olympics are staged in Paris.

The approval of the new system by the IOC comes after it stripped the International Boxing Association (IBA) of its rights to organise boxing events at Paris 2024.

The IOC had confirmed the IBA’s qualification criteria in April only for it to be revised following the decision to take over the running of competitions without the global governing body for the sport.

Kit McConnell, the IOC’s sports director, claimed that National Federations, athletes, coaches and technical officials had "raised some concerns" over the previous qualification model.

IOC sports director Kit McConnell claimed the new system was "less complex" ©Getty Images

"The new proposal puts boxers first which has always been the goal," said McConnell.

"It is a simplified system that gives boxers from all the regions a fully equal and fair opportunity across multi-sport events.

"It is less complex than the previous and is based on the regional multi-sport events through 2023 and two final world qualification events in 2024."

The IBA, then known as AIBA, had its IOC recognition withdrawn in June 2019 due to concerns over judging and refereeing, financial stability and governance, leading to the IOC Boxing Task Force handling the sport at Tokyo 2020.

International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe chaired the Task Force.

In June, the IOC agreed to organise the competitions for Paris 2024 - a move which the IBA said it was "deeply disappointed" by.

Next year’s European Games are due to be held from June 21 to July 2 before the Asian Games are scheduled to be staged from September 23 to October 8 following their postponement from 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2023 Pan American Games are planned to be held from October 20 to November 5, while the Pacific Games are set to take place from November 19 to December 2 2023.