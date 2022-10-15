Parasport Denmark President John Petersson has celebrated the legacy the Vejle Municipality has created since it branded itself the "capital of Para sport" in the country in 2015.

The label was designed to set a high standard of developing Para sport within the region, which has a dedicated Parasport Council consisting of politicians, sportspeople, businesspeople, locals and others.

Volunteers are largely involved in the initiative due to the limited budget available but it has seen them stage the 2019 International World Rugby Federation European Championship and this year’s World Wheelchair Rugby Championship.

The 2015 World Para Table Tennis Championships, which was also held in Vejle, came prior to the project being launched.

While each event brings wider attention to the Danish area being a hub for Para sport, Petersson believes Vejle is living up to its name through the long-term ripple effects beyond simply just staging competitions.

"It is not only important for the World Championships, but also the entire possibilities that people with disabilities and special needs can have in the future," the six-time Paralympic swimming champion told insidethegames.

"We have a municipality deep into it.

"They have provided a lot of knowledge to people inside the municipality, so people working with different people with disabilities are aware of the possibilities to go out and do sport.

The World Wheelchair Rugby Championship is being hosted in Vejle ©Lars Møller/Parasport Denmark

"That is why it not only about the games, but fantastic for the recruitment of people to make sport.

"It is about the legacy and to build further on this.

"People can see that we are doing a lot of things.

"That means people watching on television will have more knowledge of what people sitting in a wheelchair can do."

Lars Lundov, the chief executive of Sport Event Denmark, concurred with the six-time Paralympic swimming champion's assessment.

"Much of the event's success and the city's branding legacy result from strategic activities and campaigns before and during the event," he said.

"The capital of Para sport has hosted several Para sporting events, has invested in infrastructure for better accessibility and supports the local Para sporting initiatives."

He added: "The event's impact on the local population is vital to the host city’s brand development, chiefly through fostering social cohesion and national pride.

Vejle is said to have lived up to its high standard by investing in Para sport infrastructure ©Vejle Municipality

"The Worlds provide an opportunity to portray a positive image of Denmark internally and externally."

During the early stages of forming the initiative, the assumption Vejle would catapult to Para sport stardom was not initially felt.

Vejle deputy Mayor Dan Arnløv Jørgensen explained that people "laughed" at the idea of becoming "capital of Para sport", though the area has since "embraced" the challenge.

One of the legacy accomplishments is the creation of a local wheelchair rugby team, which launched earlier this year, and an electronic hockey union.

A historic moment is due to come in 2025, when the region hosts the Landsstævnerne which translates to "national meet" and involves several sport activities.

The edition in three years will include Para events for the first time.

"The brand is a message," Jørgensen commented.

"We had to create a brand because we had nothing.

Vejle deputy Mayor Dan Arnløv Jørgensen praised the area for embracing the challenge of becoming the country's capital of Para sport ©Lars Møller/Parasport Denmark

"We had just an idea and objective to do better in Para sport.

"We had to use the brand as a hammer to break the walls down inside the municipality."

Following the rise of Vejle, Petersson is hopeful that some friendly competition will spread across Denmark as regions look to become the biggest Para sport player in Denmark.

In one example, Kolding has shown ambition by staging the Special Olympics Sports Festival in May earlier this year.

"The other municipalities will get more knowledge about what this is about," Petersson said, regarding Vejle's impact on Para sport in Denmark.

"They can be a good example of creating Para sport in their municipality.

"From a branding perspective, they love to be it [capital of Para sport].

"Maybe it can create some competitive environment around other municipalities saying 'they are the capital, we want to be the capital', then we can lift it up."