WADA excuses National Anti-Doping Centre of Ukraine for non-conformities because of war

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee has provisionally excused the National Anti-Doping Centre of Ukraine (NADC) of non-conformities with the World Anti-Doping Code, invoking a force majeure clause because of the war in Ukraine.

The Executive Committee made the decision during a hybrid meeting in Sydney, where the WADA Global Education Conference took place, and followed a recommendation from the Compliance Review Committee (CRC).

It is reasoned that the war in Ukraine has prevented the NADC from correcting non-conformities on time.

Using a force majeure clause is in line with the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories, WADA has insisted.

It has vowed to monitor the situation and offer a new assessment when the reasons for the force majeure no longer apply.

The Executive Committee was also made aware that the individuals identified in WADA's initial report on non-conformities in Ukraine are no longer involved in the NADC.

The war in Ukraine has prevented the National Anti-Doping Centre of Ukraine from correcting non-conformities on time ©Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rico National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) has placed on a compliance watchlist under the recommendation of the CRC.

Puerto Rican legislation is not in step with the 2021 edition of the World Anti-Doping Code, it is reported.

The country's NADO and public authorities have finalised draft amendments to correct the issues and have four months to do so or will be declared non-compliant.

Puerto Rico's deadline is January 23 2023.

Non-compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code can prevent a country being awarded hosting rights to major events and even see a nation's flag banned from such events.

The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) was declared non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code, under a CRC recommendation, after it did not implement five essential corrections which were first identified during an audit between June 8 and 15 last year.

The organisation has 21 days to dispute the non-compliance decision, the proposed punishments and suggested reinstatement conditions.