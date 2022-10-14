The International Olympic Committee (IOC) joined other sporting organisations to look at ways to ensure a lower-carbon future when attending the third edition of the Sport Positive Summit.

The impact of climate change on sport was the main topic of discussion at the gathering in English capital London.

Participants looked at the various ways for athletes to use their digital platforms and their voices to raise awareness of the issue.

Britain’s double Olympic sailing champion Hannah Mills, a sustainability ambassador for the IOC, was among those in attendance at the Sport Positive Summit.

"For me, education and particularly climate education for all young people is crucial to empowering and engaging the next generation of change-makers and decision-makers with what we need to do to mitigate the climate crisis we are facing," said Mills.

"Sport has a huge opportunity to reach young people and engage them in a way politicians and business perhaps cannot."

The challenge of cutting greenhouse gasses to as close to zero as possible, the impact of emissions in the sporting world and how to address them were among the areas covered at the Sport Positive Summit.

Bob Ramsak, head of sustainability for World Athletics, said more than 70 per cent of athletes were "either concerned or very concerned" about climate change, insisting "it’s definitely something that everyone should take into account when planning events".

Julie Duffus, senior sustainability manager at the IOC, added: "We must not be competitive when it comes to climate change, we need to work together, as a team."

Claire Poole, chief executive and founder of Sport Positive, said she was pleased with what was discussed at the summit.

"The themes that came up over and over again across all agenda sessions and conversations were: collaboration, authenticity, transparency, the crucial role of athletes and the importance of taking action now," said Poole.