The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has become a signatory of the United Nations Sport for Climate Action Framework.

It means the governing body has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Strategies, policies and procedures carried out by the governing body will now take into account the framework's environmental principles.

A new position will also be created to take these objectives forward.

The ITTF has joined a number of other sports in becoming a signatory.

"I am highly delighted the ITTF has signed the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework," said ITTF President Petra Sörling, who was elected to her role in November.

"With the intensity and frequency of extreme weather seen worldwide in these past months, the only conclusion is that sustainability is no longer a choice but a must.

"The health of our planet is a collective responsibility, and table tennis will play its part.

"Sustainability is a subject I carry close to my heart and a priority of my tenure as ITTF President.

"Working towards a sustainable future was one of my manifesto's pillars and joining the Sports for Climate Action Framework is our first important step.

"It is one thing to sign an agreement, but another is to deliver on it.

"I will set ambitious goals and objectives so that, by the end of my Presidency, the ITTF will have become a key stakeholder, disseminating good practices and lessons learned, developing new tools and collaborating with the rest of the global sports community."

The ITTF is aiming for a 50 per cent reduction in carbon emissions, against a representative baseline, by 2030.

It has committed to adhering to the framework's five principles - including reducing overall climate impact.

Others are "undertake systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility", "educate for climate action", "promote sustainable and responsible consumption" and "advocate for climate action through communication".

"Sport in general, and table tennis in particular, has a duty to protect the environment and the resources it provides," Sörling added.

"Furthermore, we will raise awareness among our fans and the table tennis family to inspire them to increase their climate ambition in a united effort to limit global warming to below the two-degree scenario enshrined in the Paris Agreement.

"Sustainability is the only way forward.

"Together, we can win the race against climate change."