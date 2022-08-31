Hockey Canada chief executive and President Scott Smith has been given a vote of confidence from interim chair Andrea Skinner and the Board of Directors.

There have been repeated calls for further resignations at the crisis-hit governing body, with Canadian Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge last week saying there "needs to be change within the organisation" and that officials should question "are they the right people to implement the change that Canadians are requesting?"

Hockey Canada has had its access to public funds frozen due to concern over its handling of allegations of sexual assault, with a governance review promised and the International Ice Hockey Federation also investigating.

Michael Brind'Amour resigned as chair of the Board earlier this month, but that is the only high-profile resignation so far.

Skinner, a lawyer appointed to succeed Brind'Amour on an interim basis, and the Board have now publicly backed Smith and others.

"Scott Smith and the executive team have the support of the Board of Hockey Canada," a statement declared.

"Our Board is focused on facilitating the implementation of programs for girls and boys and men and women across the country.

"We are committed to improve our game, including through our governance review, the implementation of our Action Plan and other programs.

"We look forward to informing Canadians about the work and objectives of the Board, and our ongoing efforts to restore the trust of Canadians in hockey and Hockey Canada."

Hockey Canada access to public funds has been frozen ©Getty Images

The Board has also faced calls to resign from some politicians.

Hockey Canada has committed to becoming a full signatory to the new Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner and published a six-pillar action plan to address "toxic behavior" and a "code of silence" it admits plagues the sport, as well as commissioning a governance review.

The governance review is to be led by Thomas Cromwell, a former Supreme Court justice.

Hockey Canada has faced heavy criticism for its treatment of allegations of sexual assault since it became known earlier this year that it had settled a case for CAD3.55 million (£2.2 million/$2.7 million/€2.7 million) with a woman who claims she was abused by members of Canada's junior national team in 2018.

An investigation into the incident has been reopened and law enforcement is also looking into an alleged group sexual assault committed by members of Canada's 2003 junior national team.

As well as having its access to public funds frozen, senior Hockey Canada officials were grilled in Parliament.

Hockey Canada has paid CAD8.9 million (£5.7 million/$6.9 million/€6.7 million) across 21 settlements for claims of sexual assault since 1989, the organisation told Canada's Parliament.