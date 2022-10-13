UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has announced that Nicola Philips will replace Sarah Winckless as the chair of the agency’s Athlete Commission.

Winckless, a former British rower who claimed bronze at the Athens 2004 Olympics, steps down after six years in the role.

Philips, who has been a UKAD Board member since 2017, has been chosen as Winckles' replacement with the organisation insisting the commission is in "safe hands" under her leadership.

Nicolas Griffin, a barrister with a background in criminal and public law, has also been appointed as vice-chair of the UKAD Board, succeeding two-time Paralympian Pippa Britton who departs at the end of the month.

"I am delighted that Nicola will be stepping into the role of Athlete Commission Chair as she has a wealth of experience in working with elite level athletes and has been a valuable member of the UKAD Board for many years now," said UKAD Board chair Trevor Pearce.

"I’m sure the members of the Athlete Commission will welcome Nicola's insight and passion for clean sport.

"We are of course sad to see Sarah go after the huge impact she’s had on the Athlete Commission, as well as the UKAD Board, however I’m confident that the position of chair will be in safe hands with Nicola.

"I would also like to wish Pippa Britton all the best as she departs the UKAD Board and to thank her for her massive contributions to the organisation.

"Her role as vice-chair of the UKAD Board will be well looked after by Nicholas Griffin."

Pippa Britton has stepped down as vice-chair of the UKAD Board ©UKAD

Philips was Chef de Mission of Wales' Commonwealth Games team at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022 and was head of Britain's preparation camp for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

She was President of the International Federation of Sports Physical Therapy from 2011 until 2017 and currently holds the position of Advisory Board member of the Welsh Rugby Players Association.

Having become an international registered sports physiotherapy specialist and professor at Cardiff University, Philips is also an honorary life member of the Association of Chartered Physiotherapists in Sport and Exercise Medicine.

"I’m very much looking forward to working with the UKAD Athlete Commission," said Philips.

"Most of my professional career has been focussed on supporting athletes perform to their best and to stay healthy.

"Helping them to use their voice within UKAD is a privilege."

Paralympic powerlifting silver medallist Ali Jawad, who is a member of the UKAD Athlete Commission, added: "We are very much looking forward to welcoming Nicola as the chair of the UKAD Athlete Commission.

"Her background shows that she is passionate about ensuring the athlete voice is heard and she has extensive knowledge when it comes to all things anti-doping, making her a perfect fit for this role.

"I am excited to work with her and to see what we can do going forward as a group to positively impact anti-doping in the UK."