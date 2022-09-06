UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has published its second-quarter report, detailing testing figures prior to a summer of events such as the World Athletics Championships, UEFA Women's Euro 2022 and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This covers the period from April to June, in which 2,076 tests were conducted by UKAD, compared to 2,541 from the previous three months; from its team of 180 doping control personnel.

"With it being a huge year for sport in the United Kingdom it's been vital that we continue to deliver a robust testing programme to give the public confidence in clean sport," said UKAD deputy director of operations for testing Hamish Coffey.

"It's thanks to our hard-working doping control personnel across the UK that we've been able to keep delivering a consistently large number of tests, which we hope to keep building on throughout 2022/23."

There were 199 tests on athletes associated with UK Athletics ©Getty Images

Football produced the most tests, with 552.

Athletics followed with 199, rugby league with 159, cricket with 148 and swimming with 123.

There were four anti-doping violations in this period, of which three were for anabolic agents, and the other for diuretics and masking agents.

Four missed tests were reported and two failures too.