Accra, the 2023 African Games host city, has been named the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Book Capital for 2023.

After Guadalajara in Mexico, Accra was chosen for its focus on youngsters and their potential to contribute to the culture and wealth of Ghana.

The city proposed a programme that targets marginal groups with high levels of illiteracy including women, youth, migrants, street children and persons with disabilities, which was well received following an evaluation by the World Book Capital Advisory Committee.

The Committee comprises of representatives of the International Publishers Association, the International Federation of Library Associations and the International Authors Forum and UNESCO.

"This is an acknowledgement of the giant strides that Ghana and Africa are making in developing our book and creative art industry and we thank you for your diverse contribution that made this possible," Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, said on Twitter.

Reinforcing of school and community infrastructures to foster a reading culture is a top priority for Accra.

Mobile libraries, workshops to promote reading in different Ghanaian languages setting up centres for unemployed youth and competitions to promote the country’s culture have all been planned.

Accra’s application also involved a strong focus on human rights and the freedom of information and expression.

World Book and Copyright Day, which is observed on April 23, is when the celebrations begin.

The city is scheduled to host the African Games from August 4 to 19.