African Games host Ghana dedicates one day each month for citizens to exercise

Next year's African Games host Ghana has declared September 10 as the country's first national fitness day, while citizens are set to be encouraged to engage in physical activities on the second Saturday of each month.

Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif made the announcement following a plea from vice-president Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia to designate a day each month for Ghanaians to exercise.

"There is the need for individual change and Ghanaians must also begin to exercise and prevent sicknesses and its associated medical bills," Ussif said.

He added: "This concept is very common in the USA [United States] and UK [United Kingdom] and we would replicate same in Ghana and urge all to participate and stay healthy.

"A healthy nation is a happy and productive nation and everyone within the corporate and civil organisations must partner Government to make the event a successful one."

National Sports Authority director general Peter Twumasi offered his backing to the initiative.

Ghana is due to host the African Games for the first time next year ©Getty Images

"This is one of the important activities to improve upon our sports and also get all Ghanaians on board to be healthy and stay away from the hospital," Twumasi said.

Accra 2023 Organising Committee executive chairman Kwaku Ofosu-Asare has urged Ghanaians living across the world to support its objectives for the African Games.

He has also called on individuals and businesses in the country to take advantage of the benefits of the African Games.

Dates of August 4 to 19 have been agreed for the multi-sport event.

Next year is due to be the first African Games held in Ghana.