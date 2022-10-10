IOC launches online course focusing on sleep to mark World Mental Health Day

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has marked World Mental Health Day by launching a new online course for athletes to add to its support services.

The Sleep to Compete course focuses on the importance of sleep and its impact on performance, and is available through the IOC's Athlete365 platform.

It seeks to provide athletes with an understanding of the benefits of sleep and ways in which to improve their routines.

The course, running throughout October, seeks to examine the connection between sleep and anxiety, depression, establishing mental health routines and transitioning out of sport, four challenges identified as common among athletes.

Athletes have shared advice with their fellow competitors as part of the campaign, including IOC member Pau Gasol, a three-time Olympic basketball medallist with Spain.

"Nowadays, I follow the same routine before I go to bed," he said.

"I brush my teeth; I turn off all technology; I turn off all the lights.

"I like to read sometimes, too.

IOC member Pau Gasol of Spain was among the athletes to share his advice on sleeping routines ©Getty Images

"I also like to meditate for five-to-10 minutes in darkness to decompress.

"Usually, right after that, I fall asleep immediately."

World Mental Health Day is an annual occurrence first celebrated in 1992, and recognised by the World Health Organization.

This year's theme set by the World Federation of Mental Health is to "make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority".

The IOC, together with the International Paralympic Committee, launched a 24-hour Mentally Fit Helpline for the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 which provided athletes with confidential and professional mental health support in the build-up to, during and following the Games.

It also launched its Mental Health in Elite Athletes Toolkit last year.