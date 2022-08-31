Olympic bobsleigh medallist Elana Meyers Taylor has been elected to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Board of Directors.

Meyers Taylor, who competed at four Winter Olympics, has been elected by the USOPC Athletes Advisory Council (AAC) to serve as athlete representative on the Board of Directors.

"It’s an incredible honour to be elected to the USOPC Board of Directors by the AAC to represent the athletes of Team USA," said Meyers Taylor.

"The Board of Directors is a highly accomplished group of individuals, and I am excited to work with them to serve all stakeholders - but most importantly the athletes.

"I am also honoured to be taking over the Board seat of fellow bobsledder Steve Mesler, who not only represented the athletes well but had a positive impact on the entire USOPC.

"I look forward to working to continue to improve the USOPC and to ensuring that we have the strongest national Olympic and Paralympic Movements in the world."

Meyers Taylor’s four-year term is set to begin on January 1 2023.

Meyers Taylor was elected after a process that featured an interview and vetting procedure, before a final vote by the USOPC’s AAC general body.

Elana Meyers Taylor has five Olympic medals to her name, with two of these coming at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

"Elana is a great champion and an excellent representative of Team USA - we are thrilled to welcome her to the USOPC Board," said Board chair Susanne Lyons.

"Elana was previously elected flagbearer for the US delegation at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing by her fellow athletes.

"Her election now as an athlete representative to the Board is further testament to the great esteem in which she is held by her fellow athletes.

"She is dedicated to her sport, to her family, and I have no doubt she will be an incredibly powerful voice for athletes in our Olympic and Paralympic community."

Meyers Taylor has five Olympic medals to her name, winning silvers in the two-woman event at both Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018, and a silver in the woman’s monobob event, during the discipline’s debut at Beijing 2022.

Meyers Taylor also won bronze medals in the two-woman event at Vancouver 2010 and Beijing 2022.

The 37-year-old was selected as the United States team flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony of Beijing 2022, but was unable to fulfil the role after contracting coronavirus, with speed skater Brittany Bowe taking her place.

Meyers Taylor was subsequently chosen to carry the US flag during the Beijing 2022 Closing Ceremony.