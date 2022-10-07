Men and women set to compete together in artistic swimming group events at Paris 2024

Men and women will be able to compete together in group events within artistic swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympics pending confirmation by the International Olympic Committee.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) Technical Congress produced "nearly 99 per cent of votes in favour" of rule changes to artistic swimming between 2022 and 2025, one of which was approval that team routines "shall consist of eight competitors, with up to one reserve, and that the total number of competitors may include a maximum of two male competitors."

Previously male swimmers have only been able to perform in mixed duets, although in August Italy's Giorgio Minisini became the first male artistic swimmer to win an individual European Aquatics Championships title with victory in the men's solo technical final.

Speaking about the rule changes, FINA President Husain Al-Musallam told insidethegames: "FINA is committed to gender equality and creating more opportunities for men and women to compete in aquatics sport.

"This rule change reflects that commitment and is part of our vision to maximise the global appeal of artistic swimming.

FINA President Husain Al-Musallam told insidethegames he was excited to see women and men compete together in the team event at FINA competitions ©Getty Images

"We are excited to see women and men compete together in the team event at FINA events."

The rules will apply to FINA events with immediate effect.

In order to apply for the Paris 2024 Olympics, approval for the changes must be given by the International Olympic Committee.

Men's presence in the group competition will not be considered mandatory.