QOC champions President and secretary general being appointed to IOC bodies

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) is celebrating after President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani and secretary general Jassim Rashid Al-Buenain were named on International Olympic Committee (IOC) commissions.

Sheikh Joaan is a member of the IOC's Olympism 365 Commission, while Al-Buenain has been named on the IOC's Olympic Programme Commission.

Al-Buenain, a former professional footballer, is the vice-president of the 2024 International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Championships Organising Committee, in addition to being the Olympic Council of Asia vice-president for the Doha 2030 Asian Games.

Sheikh Joaan acts as President of the 2024 FINA World Championships Organising Committee and the 2024 FINA World Masters Championships Organising Committee.

Later this year, Sheikh Joaan is due to be elected Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) senior vice-president unopposed.

He previously oversaw the delivery of the 2019 ANOC World Beach Games, the 2018 World Athletics Championships and the 2015 Men's Handball World Championship.

"At the QOC we have worked hard to further the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN) in all that we do," Sheikh Joaan said.

"Sport has a vital role to play as an enabler for the UN SDGs and as a vehicle for creating a peaceful and better world.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to work with my colleagues on the commission to help further the IOC's work and drive Recommendation 10 of the Olympic Agenda 2020+5."

Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani has joined the IOC's Olympic Education Commission ©QOC

Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, the vice-chairperson and chief executive of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community, is another Qatari figure to be appointed to be a new IOC position.

Sheikha Hind has joined the IOC's Olympic Education Commission.

The Qatari official has experience working in the education sector, including on the Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Qatar National Library and Teach for Qatar Boards.

Sheikha Hind is also on the International Advisory Board of business school HEC Paris.

"I am strong believer in the power of education to shape lives, strengthen societies and build a better world," she said.

"At its core, sport is a form of education, instilling the Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship to create a more harmonious world.

"I am excited to contribute to the work of the Olympic Education Commission in ensuring the dissemination of the Olympic values and the promotion of sport in education."