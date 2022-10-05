Scott Simpson, the coach of British pole vaulter and Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw, has been named head of field and combined events for UK Athletics as part of its world-class programme approaching the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Simpson completes Britain's line-up for the next Olympic cycle, joining technical director Stephen Maguire, endurance head Steve Vernon; sprints, hurdles and relay head Darren Campbell and Para athletics lead Tom Paulson.

Simpson's new role is to develop, lead and manage the world-class programme, providing support for athletes and coaches as well as working on the future development of budding elite athletes.

Simpson's partnership with Bradshaw, who cleared 4.85 metres at Tokyo 2020 to take the final spot on the women's pole vault podium behind American Katie Nageotte and the Russian Olympic Committee's Anzhelika Sidorova, will not be impacted.

It was agreed with UK Athletics that interrupting Bradshaw's coaching plans would be counter-productive, given the 30-year-old is a Paris 2024 medal prospect.

Holly Bradshaw claimed a bronze medal in women's pole vault at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"I am pleased to confirm Scott's appointment to this important role," said Maguire.

"He has shown over the years his ability to work effectively with athletes and coaches within the pole vault and wider jumps area and is widely respected.

"It's great that he will now bring that level of collaboration and focus to the field and combined events athletes on the world class programme."

Former sprinter Christian Malcolm oversaw Britain's athletics team at Tokyo 2020, where Britain won five track and field medals.