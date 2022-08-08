UK Athletics (UKA) has confirmed that the London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting for the first time in four years on July 23 next year.

The stadium, which last hosted a meeting in what is now known as the Wanda Diamond League in 2019, was ruled out of staging an edition in 2020 because of increased costs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK Athletics and the Diamond League initially rejected a request from the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) to move the event, which was planned for July 13.

It was expected that reconfiguration of the London Stadium for the Anniversary Games would cost £3 million ($3.6 million/€3.5 million).

"Our priority has been to stage the event at the London Stadium," said the then UK Athletics chief executive Joanna Coates.

"Unfortunately, that has proven impossible.

"As a result, we have agreed to a settlement that allows us to mitigate losses and invest significant resource into the sport to help our athletes succeed.

"We will now be putting on a world class event at another UK stadium and will be announcing further details in the near future."

Gateshead, which had already stepped in to host the 2020 season-opening Diamond League event in place of Rabat in Morocco, eventually hosted a second on the planned London date.

This year there was only one British Diamond League meeting, at Birmingham’s newly re-built Alexander Stadium on May 21.

Announcing the decision to re-locate, a UK Athletics statement said: "It follows the sell-out crowds seen over the last week cheering on athletics in Birmingham at the Commonwealth Games, proving UK track and field fans also to be the best in the world."

"We are so excited to be returning to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park next year," said Cherry Alexander, UKA’s strategic lead for major events.

"The London Stadium holds such happy memories for us and seeing athletics return to this iconic venue is going to be fantastic for the best supporters in the world."

Tickets will be available to buy in a priority window from 10am on Friday August 12.

Fans can sign up to get early access.

Tickets will be released for general sale next week.