Schaff has Archery World Cup results disqualified over failed drugs test but faces no ban

American archer Kris Schaff has had his results at the 2021 Archery World Cup leg in Guatemala disqualified after failing a drugs test, but faces no further sanctions.

Schaff demonstrated to the satisfaction of the International Testing Agency that boldenone was in his system because the athlete had eaten contaminated meat.

A result of no fault or negligence was therefore established.

Boldenone is a banned steroid but widely used in cattle-rearing in Latin America, with Guatemala one of three countries the World Anti-Doping Agency lists as offering a high risk of meat contamination.

Schaff had placed third in the men's compound event, but his disqualification moves Slovakia's Jozef Bosansky into bronze-medal position.

Only Kris Schaff's results from Guatemala City have been disqualified ©Getty Images

The United States had been third in the men's team compound contest as well, but have been replaced by France.

None of Schaff's results at other World Cup legs will be impacted, meaning he can keep the solo bronze medal won at the season finale in Yankton.

Schaff, now 30, is a two-time team world champion, winning one of those gold medals in 2021 after the failed test.