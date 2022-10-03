Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rivals bids to host the 2025 African Cup of Nations after Guinea was stripped of the right to stage the competition.

Abderrazak Sebgag, the Algerian Minister of Youth and Sports, said in a statement reported by state news agency APS that his country was applying to stage the continental event.

Meanwhile, Morocco's state news agency MAP cited a source from within the Moroccan Football Federation that the nation was set to submit a bid the 24-team tournament.

Patrice Motsepe, the President of the Confederation of African Football, announced in the Guinean capital Conakry that Guinea - one of the poorest countries in the world - could not host the event due to a lack of suitable infrastructure and facilities.

"The 2025 Nations Cup allocated to Guinea will not take place there because we're not yet ready in Guinea," Motsepe told a news conference following a meeting with interim President Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

He continued: "The CAF decision was taken in July and was reported to the transitional government in Guinea stating that where we are right now, there should be a process to allow new bids to come forward.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe advised the Guinea leadership as to how to improve the country's football infrastructure ©Getty Images

"CAF is going to ask to receive new bids because the infrastructure and facilities are not appropriate or ready for CAF to host the 2025 Nations Cup in Guinea, and that's the basis of the decision."

Motsepe claimed that the CAF made its official decision in July.

The South African official said in a CAF statement that he visited Guinea "out of respect" to offer advice as to how it can work with other stakeholders to construct football infrastructure and facilities.

Motsepe proposed this would allow them to bid to host a future edition of the African Nations Championships (CHAN), with its next one due to be held in Algeria next year.

The CHAN is a competition designed for players competing in their own domestic league.

Guinea's Sports Minister Lansana Bea Dialla accepted the CAF's decision and pledged to create the infrastructure needed.

The 2023 edition of the African Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast.