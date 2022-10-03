Cricket Australia apologises to survivors of child sexual abuse involved in the sport

Cricket Australia has issued an apology to child sexual abuse survivors and pledged to do more to tackle the "appalling issue" in sport.

The governing body has signed up to Australia's National Redress Scheme that aims to provide support to victims and survivors of institutional child sexual abuse.

A former youth cricketer launched legal action against Cricket Australia earlier this year over claims that he had been raped by a team official during a under-19 tour of India and Sri Lanka in 1985.

"Historical child sex abuse is an appalling issue that society and many sports including cricket are grappling with," Lachlan Henderson, chair of Cricket Australia, said in a statement.

"We can't change what happened but we need to do what we can to assist victims.

"On behalf of CA, I want to apologise to anyone who has suffered sexual abuse while involved in Australian cricket.

Cricket Australia is one of many organisations that have joined the country's National Redress Scheme ©Getty Images

"We are encouraging all states and territories to join the National Redress Scheme and the CA Board is currently exploring other ways that Australian cricket can further help victims of abuse.

"While we now have a rigorous set of policies and procedures around child safety, we need to ensure we are supporting anyone who has experienced past abuse as best we can."

The National Redress Scheme acknowledges that many children were sexually abused in Australian institutions and recognises victims' suffering.

It looks to hold institutions accountable and help people who have experienced institutional child sexual abuse gain access to counselling, a direct personal response, and a redress payment.

The scheme was established in July 2018 on the recommendation of Australia's Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse and will run for a decade.