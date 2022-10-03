The Paris 2024 Saint-Denis headquarters welcomed several National Olympic Committees (NOC) and National Paralympic Committees (NPC) as part of preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A total of 48 NOCs and 30 NPCs travelled to the French capital to hear updates from the major multi-sport event which is now less than two years away.

Of the travelling delegations, 146 made the trip while another 200 people registered online to attend remotely.

As a part of their three-day visit, participating members received updates from different Paris 2024 teams during plenary sessions, travelled to competition venues and checked out the Olympic and Paralympic Village.

The first day was dedicated to hearing presentations for NOCs, while the next day centred on visiting locations.

Paris has hosted the Olympics on two previous occasions in the 20th century but never the Paralympics ©Getty Images

Presentations for NPCs took over the agenda for the third and final day.

"Paris 2024 decided to organise these Welcome Days as a joint NOC and NPC event, reinforcing our commitment to operate as one team," a press release from Paris 2024 said.

France's capital has hosted the Olympics previously in 1900 and 1924 but has never held the Paralympics.

The Olympics are due to open on July 26 and close on August 11 in 2024.

The city is scheduled to stage the Paralympics between August 28 and September 8 in the same year.