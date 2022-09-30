Work on the Paris 2024 Olympic Village was halted as part of a day of protest in France against low wages and planned pension reforms.

Around 500 workers gathered at the gates of the Olympic construction site at Seine-Saint-Denis before joining in a procession that marched through the capital.

Construction at the Olympic Village remains under threat as a new round of strikes is being considered by the protestors following yesterday’s vow by the French Government to push through pension reform by the end of the winter, despite opposition from unions.

Several unions, including the country's biggest, did not take part in action yesterday although all of them and left-wing political parties are gearing up for a months-long fight over efforts to raise the pension age.

French President Emmanuel Macron made raising the retirement age from its current level of 62 one of the key planks of his re-election campaign, arguing that the current system was unsustainable and too expensive.

Paris 2024 construction work was affected during a day of national strikes protesting in part at the pension reforms being proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron ©Getty Images

Paris 2024 is fewer than two years away and balancing the books amid high inflation is one of organisers' biggest challenges.

Industrial action will not make that any easier.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Paris 2024 Coordination Commission visited France's capital last month, with chair Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant saying the group left "reassured".

The trip included a site visit to the Olympic and Paralympic Village, which is set to house 14,250 athletes and officials during the Games, before providing 2,800 family apartments afterwards.

Beckers-Vieujant argued that building progress has been "completely remarkable".



