Titouan Perrin-Ganier of France claimed his fifth rainbow jersey at the 2022 International Cycling Union (UCI) Mountain Bike Cross-Country Eliminator (XCE) World Championships in Barcelona.

The Frenchman completed the race to bag 110 points and the gold medal.

Simon Gegenheimer of Germany, who was a pre-race favourite, finished second.

Perrin-Ganier was leading the race from the first lap.

Despite the best efforts from Gegenheimer to overtake, the France international resisted to finish first.

The bronze medal went to Ricky Morales of Puerto Rico.

Gegenheimer and Morales got 90 and 80 points respectively.

Theo Hauser of Austria and Jeroen Van Eck of the Netherlands were fourth and fifth in the men's event.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Gaia Tormena of Italy defended her title in Spain.

The Italian was in great form entering the race and proved why she is one of the best in the category yet again.

Coline Clauzure of France and Ella Holmegård of Sweden finished second and third respectively.

France dominated in the women's event with Noemie Garnier and Isaure Medde getting the fourth and fifth spot.

Didi de Vries of the Netherlands, who was expected to challenge Tormena, finished in a disappointing seventh.