Athletics and weightlifting account for more than half of doping convictions based on Moscow laboratory data

More than half of the 138 Russian athletes convicted of doping offences by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) based on data retrieved from the Moscow laboratory compete in athletics and weightlifting.

The organisation told insidethegames of the figure as it continues to examine data from the 2019 retrieval.

The total of 138 convictions resulting from the data is accurate as of this month's WADA Executive Committee meeting.

Further information on the 138 convictions is being compiled for the Executive Committee and Board meetings set to take place in November, WADA said.

A Foundation Board meeting is scheduled for November 18 in the Canadian city Montreal after the WADA Executive Committee meets the day before.

WADA claims to be closely monitoring the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to be able to assess whether it meets all the conditions for its full reinstatement, as it is still ruled to be non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

WADA is investigating data and samples retrieved from the Moscow Laboratory ©Getty Images

RUSADA was declared non-compliant by WADA in December 2019 after the it was found to have manipulated data at the Moscow Laboratory to cover up the extent of a state-sponsored doping programme.

WADA had imposed a four-year package of punishments against RUSADA, before the period of sanctions was cut to two years last December following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The two-year period expires after December 16 2022.

Russia's name, flag and anthem were all banned from the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympics because of the sanctions against RUSADA.

The Moscow laboratory had its approval revoked by WADA in October 2021, having been provisionally suspended since January 2020.