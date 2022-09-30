A Safe and Green Games Strategic Action Plan has been discussed at the top level as Honaira in the Solomon Islands prepares to host the 17th Pacific Games next year.

The discussions involved the Government Services Integration Committee (GSIC) of the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, other key Government officials and the Honiara City Council (HCC).

Follow-up meetings will be held with other key stakeholders on the Safe and Green Games Strategic Action Plan before its launch in November 2022, one year before the Games are due to begin.

Honiara City Clerk Justus Denni said HCC is fully aware of the prominent role it will play in the lead up to and during the Games, which are due to be held between November 19 and December 2 2023.

Denni said HCC will continue to focus on its normal service delivery but will need further support from the National Government and other stakeholders to double its efforts during the Games.

Top level Government and Honiara City Council discussions have taken place over planning for next year's Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands ©PG2023

He added there are plans and constraints but he is hopeful and looked forward to support to prepare and host the Pacific Games in 2023.

Permanent secretaries and deputy secretaries from other Government Ministries contributed to the discussions on the specific and respective role each ministry will play to support the preparations.

Chair and coordinator of the Games Organising Committee Benard Bata’anisia, urged all the Ministries, HCC and stakeholders to work together.

Also under discussion were the ministerial budgets that will be needed to support the Games.