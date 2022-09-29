Competition at the Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games is set to begin before the Opening Ceremony, it has been confirmed.

A schedule has been released for Chengdu 2021, set to be held from July 28 to August 8 2023.

Archery and water polo events will start on July 27, a day before the Opening Ceremony.

A total of 14 sports will have competitions during the fourth and fifth day of the Games, making it the busiest days.

The most number of medals will be awarded on the ninth day of the Games with 46 - 14 medal events in athletics, 15 in rowing and the gold medal matches in volleyball and basketball - set to be on offer.

Meanwhile, athletics and swimming will offer the most medals for the entire Games with 50 and 42 respectively.

Day one will see the first medals be handed out with five medal events in judo, four in shooting, two in taekwondo and six in wushu.

Archery and water polo events will kickstart the Chengdu 2021 World University Games ©FISU

A total of 18 sports has been confirmed for the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games programme.

The Games ha been postponed twice in 2021 and 2022.

However, FISU Acting President Leonz Eder confirmed yesterday to insidethegames that the Games will go ahead despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

"I am confident that we will go to Chengdu and that the restrictions will be less than they were in the last year," Eder said.

As far as major events are concerned, China is set to host the International Table Tennis Federation's World Team Table Tennis Championships, set to begin tomorrow.

Today, the Badminton World Federation has announced that the Guangzhou is set to host the World Tour Finals from December 14 to 18 2022.

The student athletes will be heading to Lake Placid for the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games, set to take place from January 12 to 22 before Chengdu 2021.