The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has unveiled the latest changes to its "comprehensive" new brand identity designed for use across all mediums and channels.

Canadian creative agency Hulse & Durrell has created the "new visual system" in collaboration with the IOC and a team of international artists, typographers and designers.

The IOC said the move had been made to bolster the Olympic brand’s core values while "enhancing consistency, recognition and impact" across all platforms, communications and publications.

The brand features several fresh elements including three custom-made typefaces and a series of graphic devices and illustrations.

"For 125 years the Olympic Games have conveyed a message of inclusivity, universality and hope," said Marie Sallois, brand management director at the IOC.





"It was time to bring together these timeless values in a comprehensive Olympic brand identity that's present not only during the Games, but also from flame to flame."

The new design system is already in use across a wide range of internal and external IOC channels and projects, with digital platforms such as Olympics.com and the Olympics app undergoing a complete brand overhaul in a bid to "connect with audiences in new, more impactful ways."

The full brand rollout is expected to be completed by the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with all future editions of both the Olympics and the Youth Olympics set to feature the evolved brand identity.

"The evolved brand pushes further the Olympic brand identity through a vibrant extended palette based on the Olympic colours, inspirational illustrations and tailor-made typography," added May Guerraoui, head of brand management at the IOC.

"It’s about leveraging a new design system to communicate the brand values with emotion."