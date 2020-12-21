IOC reportedly hire former Lego executive Silberbauer as head of brand marketing

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reportedly appointed former Lego executive Lars Silberbauer as its new global head of brand marketing and digital.

According to Campaign, Silberbauer looks to have joined the IOC, following a recent update to his LinkedIn account, which stated that he had joined the organisation after two years at Viacom.

There, he was the senior vice-president, overseeing Viacom’s newly created MTV Digital Studios.

Prior to that, he spent over seven years working with Lego and spent the last couple of them as senior global director of digital.

For over three and a half years before then, he was the global director of digital, starting with the company as a social media strategist in 2011.

Before Lego, he had worked at the Danish Broadcasting Corporation as head of social media and digital innovation.

MTV Names Former LEGO Executive Lars Silberbauer SVP Of Viacom’s MTV Digital Studios https://t.co/hTSRh934m3 pic.twitter.com/wXkItNqX0I — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 22, 2018

Under his experience with the IOC on LinkedIn, Silberbauer's role is described as: "Leading the evolution of the Olympic brand, all marketing functions and digital platforms towards the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, Beijing 2022 and beyond."

He said he is based in Lausanne in Switzerland and Madrid in Spain.

It also states that he joined the IOC this month.

The IOC has yet to announce Silberbauer as part of its team.

Insidethegames has contacted the IOC for comment.