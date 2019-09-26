American Christopher Carroll has been appointed the first director of digital engagement at the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Carroll, who has previously worked for the likes of sportswear company Under Armour and The Olympic Partner (TOP) sponsor Coca-Cola, is due to start the newly-created position on October 16.

He will become a member of the IOC's senior leadership team.

Carroll joins the IOC from the 90/24 Media company, where he was managing partner and chief commercial officer.

His appointment is the latest made as part of a restructure of the IOC communications department.

"I welcome Christopher Carroll to the IOC," said IOC director general Christophe de Kepper.

Christopher Carroll will join the IOC at its Olympic House headquarters in Lausanne ©Getty Images

"He will help us to further strengthen our digital fan engagement during and between the Olympic Games.

"The IOC will use this opportunity to develop a new communications structure, with clear roles and responsibilities in the different fields of communication."

In a statement, the IOC revealed it was "looking to further extend its direct digital engagement with fans globally, in close cooperation with the Olympic Channel".

Carroll will "play a key role in this transformation", the IOC added.

The international part of the Tokyo 2020 website and app is being provided to the Organising Committee by a joint team at the IOC and the Olympic Channel as part of this drive.

Carroll becomes the latest appointment at the IOC after Aneesh Madani, a former executive at Twitter, joined the organisation as head of digital partnerships earlier this year.