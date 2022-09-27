UEFA is investigating an allegation Finland's Glen Kamara was racially abused by a Montenegrin opponent during a Nations league match yesterday.

The Finnish Football Federation said that UEFA had launched a probe, and therefore it would not comment further.

Finland beat 10-man Montenegro 2-0 at the Podgorica City Stadium, but the allegation of racism has overshadowed Finland's victory.

Kamara was seen on the broadcast exchanging heated words with opponents at the end of the match.

Kamara has been the subject of racist abuse before.

Ondřej Kúdela was banned for 10 matches by UEFA after it found the Czech player guilty of racist behavior directed at Kamara in a club match in 2021.

Montenegro has also been punished by UEFA for incidents of racism in the recent past.

This includes a one-match spectator ban after fans at the Podgorica City Stadium hurled racist abuse at England players in 2019.