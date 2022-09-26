The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Team Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu is one of very few international events able to take place in China this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the virus is having an impact as it has ruled out a European Championship medallist.

Jon Persson, who won a men's doubles bronze medal alongside Anton Källberg in Munich last month, has had to stay in Sweden because of a positive test.

Women's player Stina Källberg has also been forced not to travel due to a positive test.

Persson had been included in the Swedish men's team along with Anton Källberg, Mattias Falck, Truls Moregard and Kristian Karlsson, and will not be replaced.

Sweden's men won a bronze medal in 2018, when the country hosted the World Team Table Tennis Championships.

Falck and Karlsson are the reigning European men's doubles champions.

Mattias Falck, ranked eighth in the world, headlines the Swedish men's team ©Getty Images

Stina Källberg has been replaced in the Swedish women's squad by Rebecca Muskantor.

Matilda Hansson, Linda Bergström and Filippa Bergand complete the line-up.

"It is of course sad for the players and for us that we have received these messages, but there is also not much we can do about," national team manager Daniel Ellermann said.

Players are due to arrive in Chengdu today on special flights chartered by the ITTF.

The World Championships' group stage is due to begin on Friday (September 30).