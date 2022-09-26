China have set out strong line-ups that they hope will stage title defences at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Team Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu.

Ma Long headlines the men's team as a three-time Olympic team champion and two-time Olympic men's singles gold medallist.

Fan Zhendong, who was a part of the men's team that triumphed at Tokyo 2020, is in the squad alongside Liang Jingkun, Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Chuqin.

Fan, Ma, Lin and Wang were all members of the team that achieved gold in Halmstad four years ago.

Chen Meng and Wang Manyu, who helped China's women win team gold at the postponed Olympics, return to the team that were successful last time out.

Sun Yingsha – another member of the Olympic winning side – is also in the team with Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi.

Egypt will be among the teams to dethrone China as they look to their women's team to offer them the best hope of glory.

Reigning African champion Mariam Alhodaby and 14-year-old Hana Goda, who is the youngest ITTF Africa Cup champion, have been selected with returning athletes Yousra Abdel Razek and Dina Meshref.

The Egyptian men's team consists of Youssef Abdel-Aziz, Mohamed El-Beiali, Ahmed Saleh and Mohamed Shouman.

Bruna Takahashi - the world number 21 - is leading Brazil's women's side ©Getty Images

The men's competition could offer the best chance for Brazil as the triumvirate of Hugo Calderano, Vitor Ishiy and Eric Jouti look to better their quarter-final finish in Halmstad.

World number 21 Bruna Takahashi leads an optimistic women's team which includes Giulia Takahashi and Laura Watanabe.

Bernadette Szőcs - the winner of the 2018 Europe Top 16 Cup - has been selected for Romania's women's team alongside former European singles champion Elizabeta Samara, Irina Ciobanu, Adina Diaconu and Andreea Dragoman.

Eduard Ionescu, Ovidiu Ionescu, Cristian Pletea and Hunor Szőcs complete the men's line-up.

Australia are entering the event after their men's team secured the Oceania Championships title for the seventh consecutive year time.

The young quartet of Nicholas Lum, Yonghun Lee, Finn Luu and Dillon Chambers will be seeking to continue their nation's success on the international stage.

Australia have not entered a women's team.

The ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships are scheduled to take place between September 30 and October 9.