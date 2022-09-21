French triple Olympic champion Teddy Riner has withdrawn from the upcoming Judo World Championships set to take place in Tashkent in Uzbekistan as he wants to be in perfect health for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Riner, who is also a 10-time world gold medallist, injured his ankle last month and is wary of aggravating the injury prior to his home Games.

"Alas I feared it, but the medical examinations taken today have confirmed that I will not be able to resume judo for a few weeks, which therefore excludes my participation in the next World Championships in Tashkent," said Riner.

"Two years away from the Olympic Games, I can't take any risks.

"Appointment is made for the next World Championships next May in Qatar."

The 33-year-old picked up the injury when his sparring partner landed on his foot during a training session in Rabat.

The French Judo Federation and his club, Paris Saint-Germain, then indicated the sprain required "the wearing of a splint and the use of crutches for three weeks."

Riner has not competed at a World Championships since Budapest 2017 where he won the men's over-100-kilograms gold medal and then the open event later in the year in Marrakesh.

Competing at the World Championships was one of Riner's goals for 2022.

It would have been his second international tournament of the season after winning gold at the Budapest Grand Slam in July.

"Paris 2024 is the light at the end of the tunnel that keeps me going," said Riner to Olympics.com.

"It's important to have fun when you're trying to reach an Olympic Games.

"What gets me up in the morning is my desire to improve every day and surpass myself in order to be ready on D-Day."