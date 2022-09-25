European Olympic Committees (EOC) secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi welcomed international squash officials at the organisation's headquarters in Rome to discuss the sport's possible inclusion at future editions of the European Games.

President of the European Squash Federation Thomas Troedsson was present at the meeting in the Italian capital alongside the President of the Italian Squash Federation Antonella Granata, and honorary President of the Italian Squash Federation Siro Zanella.

Vice-presidents of the Italian Squash Federation Pier Maria Spettoli and Marco Micoli, and secretary of the general direction of the national teams Davide Babini were also present.

They discussed the promotion of squash and its contribution to healthy living in Europe and the potential of future collaboration at the EOC's flagship event.

"It was a pleasure to talk to our friends from the World Squash Federation, European Squash Federation and the Italian Squash Federation to discuss ideas and approaches of how to promote the sport in Europe," said Pagnozzi.

Squash has featured at the African, Asian, Pan American and Pacific Games but never at the European Games ©Getty Images

"We believe that the sport has a growing fanbase in the continent and is moving in a positive direction.

"Additionally, we examined concepts regarding a potential collaboration at future editions of the European Games."

Squash's earliest admittance to the European Games would be for the 2027 edition, which is yet to have a host city.

Kraków-Małopolska in Poland is hosting the 2023 edition but neglected to include squash for its debut at what is due to be the third edition of the Games.

In other continental events, the sport is due to appear at the African Games for the first time in 20 years after being included on the Accra 2023 programme.

It has also featured at every edition of the Asian Games since Bangkok 1998, every Pan American Games since Mar del Plata 1995 and the 2011, 2015 and 2019 Pacific Games.