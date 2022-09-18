Gymnastics has been taken off the 2023 European Games programme after a suitable venue for the sport in the Krakow-Malopolska region could not be found.

The sport featured at the 2015 and 2019 editions of the Games, but lengthy talks between European Gymnastics, the Organising Committee in Poland and the European Olympic Committees (EOC) could not reach an agreement.

"For next year’s edition, we looked at several alternatives but couldn’t find venue fitted for gymnastics," said European Gymnastics President Dr Farid Gayibov.

"We all know that gymnastics is a very diverse type of sport and is one of the most popular Olympic disciplines.

Artistic, rhythmic, trampolining, acrobatic and aerobic gymnastics have all featured at the previous two editions of the European Games ©Getty Images

"We do hope that the EOC and future hosts will consider returning gymnastics to the European Games programme to add more value and popularity to these multi-sport games."

At the 2015 and 2019 European Games, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Minsk, Belarus, respectively, events in artistic, rhythmic, trampolining, acrobatic and aerobic gymnastics all featured.

During Minsk 2019 the EOC signed a letter of intent with the European Union of Gymnastics for the sport to be included, which at the time made gymnastics the first sport to be provisionally part of the programme for Krakow-Malopolska 2023.

The 2023 European Games is due to be held from June 21 to July 2 2023.

insidethegames has contacted the EOC for a comment.