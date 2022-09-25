Hosts Australia won their second consecutive game at the Women's Basketball World Cup while France and Canada also secured victories in Sydney.

A 9,329-strong crowd, the largest of the tournament so far, packed into the Sydney Super Dome as the Opals cruised to a 69-54 triumph over Serbia.

Guard Rebecca Allen led the scoring for Australia as she racked up 16 points to match opponent Yvonne Anderson's total.

Anderson was unlucky to be on the losing side as she also grabbed a joint high of seven rebounds, tied with Australia's Cayla George, and six assists.

The home side burst out into an 18-10 lead in the first quarter before withstanding increased pressure in the second, which ended 18-18.

Second-half scores of 17-15 and 16-11 led to Sandy Brondello's side claiming the win to follow up on the 118-58 demolition of Mali, after losing 70-57 to France in their opener.

Prior to Australia and Serbia taking to the court, France beat Mali 74-59.

Both Australia and France have five points but as France won the pair's encounter they are in front on head-to-head record and second in Group B.

Gabby Williams recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead France to the comfortable triumph.

Sika Koné was dominant in the paint for Mali with a game-leading 18 points and 18 rebounds but could not seal a famous win, despite Mali leading 21-17 after the first quarter.

Canada then closed out the day's action with a 70-56 win against Japan to remain undefeated with three wins from three.

The Canadians were at ease for the first three periods before a Japan fightback in the fourth saw them outscore their opponents 17-9 - but it was too little, too late.

Canada are top of the group with three wins from three.

Japan face elimination as they sit fifth, outside of the top four places which receive qualification to the next round.

There are two matches remaining.