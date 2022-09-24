Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait thanks OCA for support at Asian Games countdown ceremony

Zhang Jianwei, the Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait, has thanked the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) for its help in supporting his nation's sporting cause, including the postponed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

The multi-sport event celebrated its one-year countdown, for the second time, after the COVID-19 pandemic and China's restrictions prevented the competition being staged as initially scheduled this month.

Speaking at the ceremony Zhang insisted: "China is willing to further deepen friendship and cooperation with the Olympic Council of Asia."

He continued: "I would like to thank the OCA for its long-term support to China's sporting cause, especially its strong support for the holding of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

"I wish these Games a complete success with the support of the OCA and other parties, and wish the China-Kuwait strategic partnership greater development."

OCA director general Husain Al-Musallam, centre, held an online meeting with recently elected COC President Gao Zhidan ©OCA

OCA director general Husain Al-Musallam, who participated in the event, has also staged an online meeting with newly elected Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) President Gao Zhidan where they discussed Hangzhou 2022.

The Kuwaiti official praised Gao for his "rich working experience and expertise" which, he says, will "serve the good interests of Chinese sports and the OCA".

He added: "OCA will continuously support and coordinate closely with COC in the best interests of sports and Olympic movement in China."

Gao, who is also the Minister of the General Administration of Sports of China, paid tribute to his counterpart in response and revealed he was the first international sports leader he held a meeting with.

The COC President's first official domestic visit was to Hangzhou where he inspected the venues and concluded the facilities are ready.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are scheduled to be held between September 23 and October 8.