The promotion of Asian culture during the rescheduled Asian Games in Hangzhou has been discussed during a virtual meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Culture Committee.

Two approaches to promoting Asian culture were discussed, with the first presented by committee chair Mrs Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, who outlined an eight-step plan to support the Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee in highlighting the culture and history of the continent.

The eight steps include providing content on OCA media platforms, creating a campaign within Asian National Olympic Committees, providing ideas to the Hangzhou 2022 organisers on how to incorporate the art, music and culture of each country and providing a network collaboration.

The second approach discussed was crafting a One Asia concept with the goal of celebrating the diversity of games and sports in the continent.

Two approaches to promoting Asian culture were discussed during a virtual OCA Culture Committee meeting ©OCA

"The OCA Culture Committee believes we can support HAGOC in eight ways and contribute to the success of the 19th Asian Games," said OCA Culture Committee chair Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul.

The Culture Committee has requested to the OCA that it can carry out research and gather content about Asian sport and Games.

Other activities during the Culture Committee meeting included a report by OCA director of National Olympic Committee and international relations and marketing department Vinod Tiwari on activities of the OCA between January and November 2022.