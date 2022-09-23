The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and Safe MMA have struck a partnership with digital healthcare provider Certific to deliver concussion training in time for the 2022 IMMAF European Championships.

A pilot project has been proposed where remote sessions would be included as part of an athlete's process to secure preclearance to compete at the event.

This is scheduled to go alongside their regular procedures, such as blood tests and medical examinations.

The National Federations of England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Wales, Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Norway have all been invited to take part in the pilot.

Safe MMA, a registered charity in the United Kingdom, provides athlete medical preclearance services for IMMAF events.

"Concussion is a concern to all contact sport federations and one that the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation takes extremely seriously," Kerrith Brown, the President of IMMAF, said.

"Education is vital for the identification of concussion symptoms and proper management of injuries.

"Certific's solution facilitates this education.

"It is the duty of governing bodies to educate their members on this critical issue and it is a further step in the delivery of enhanced risk management that can give comfort to athletes and governing bodies alike."

Certific's technology platform allows athlete's identities to be verified and authenticated.

A pilot project on concussion training is due to be held in the preclearance process for the 2022 IMMAF European Championships ©IMMAF

Whether athletes are participating in the training through a video-recorded process can also be checked.

The organisation can also issue training certificates to athletes.

"Having worked with sport medicine patients and high performing athletes for 25 years and seeing the rise of popularity in contact sports and MMA, the need for ever improving competitor safety at both amateur and professional levels is essential, and part of my personal mandate in founding the Safe MMA charity," Dr. Jack Kreindler, the co-founder and chief scientific officer of Certific and co-founder of Safe MMA, said.

"This partnership with IMMAF is an exciting opportunity and an important milestone for us.

"Certific is decentralising and democratising important aspects of healthcare through technology that gives people the power to quality assure medical processes that previously required professional supervision.

"This includes self-directed training on injury prevention and concussion recovery.

"We are excited to show how Certific's platform can advance athlete medical safety through our certified training without the need or cost for booking an appointment."

The IMMAF European Championships are scheduled to be held between September 27 and October 1.