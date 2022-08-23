The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is inviting candidates to apply for a new ethics officer position that will work with the organisation's inaugural Independent Ethics Board (IEB) and uphold WADA’s new Code of Ethics (COE).

The officer, who will not be an employee of the Agency, will be required to manage cases under the COE and act independently of WADA, similarly to the IEB.

Their duties will be decided by the COE as well as the IEB, which determines their appointment and dismissal.

The scope of the contract includes an initial three-year term with the sight of potentially serving another two three-year terms.

Applicants must produce a letter explaining their interest, an updated curriculum vitae displaying their experience and expertise and present a completed Confirmation of Independence Form to verify the criteria is met.

Seven responsibilities have been listed, including "ensuring proper oversight, management, prioritisation, and efficacy of all investigative operations".

Meanwhile, there are 10 "required competencies", such as having "unimpeachable integrity, personal values and standards and a commitment to equality, inclusion, and diversity in the workplace" and a further four "desirable competencies", namely having the knowledge or experience of ant-doping and anti-corruption.

One "desirable competencies" for the position is to have specific knowledge of anti-doping and anti-corruption ©Getty Images

It is expected that they will fulfil the role on a part-time basis and report directly to the IEB chair, a position currently held by Mette Hartlev.

Candidates who are retained will be asked to present up to three referees and to consent for the use of third-party services for the vetting process.

WADA's Nominations Committee will assist the IEB during the process.

The new ethics office stems from a wave of reforms that the WADA Foundation Board has approved since 2016, including the creation of the IEB and the agency’s COE in November 2021.

In May, the Foundation Board approved of the IEB's nine members, seven of which are independent members, with one that is representing the public authorities and one representing the Olympic Movement.

The IEB was established the following month with the responsibility of implementing the COE.